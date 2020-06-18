All apartments in Artondale
Artondale, WA
7300 Ford Drive NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7300 Ford Drive NW

7300 Ford Dr NW · (253) 858-7368
Location

7300 Ford Dr NW, Artondale, WA 98335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7300 Ford Drive NW · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
new construction
Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water. The home offers laminate floors throughout the downstairs and an open concept floor plan. There are lots of windows providing natural light. The kitchen includes all new appliances. Upstairs is a master suite with attached bath that includes double sinks and a large walk-in shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Upstairs there is an additional full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and utility room with washer and dryer included. The yard is professionally landscaped and the home has a one car attached garage, there is additional accessory parking available on the gravel area. The home has an alarm system available. This is no smoking property and Small Pets Negotiable

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

For a Virtual tour paste this link to your browser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j89EZPZilsQ

7300 Ford Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,800.00/ month
Deposit: $2,700.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5840486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Ford Drive NW have any available units?
7300 Ford Drive NW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7300 Ford Drive NW have?
Some of 7300 Ford Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Ford Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Ford Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Ford Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Ford Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Ford Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Ford Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 7300 Ford Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 Ford Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Ford Drive NW have a pool?
No, 7300 Ford Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Ford Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 7300 Ford Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Ford Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Ford Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Ford Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Ford Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
