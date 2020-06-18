7300 Ford Drive NW

Amenities

Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water. The home offers laminate floors throughout the downstairs and an open concept floor plan. There are lots of windows providing natural light. The kitchen includes all new appliances. Upstairs is a master suite with attached bath that includes double sinks and a large walk-in shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Upstairs there is an additional full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and utility room with washer and dryer included. The yard is professionally landscaped and the home has a one car attached garage, there is additional accessory parking available on the gravel area. The home has an alarm system available. This is no smoking property and Small Pets Negotiable



For a Virtual tour paste this link to your browser

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j89EZPZilsQ



7300 Ford Drive

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,800.00/ month

Deposit: $2,700.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

