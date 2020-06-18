7300 Ford Drive NW

Amenities
Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water. The home offers laminate floors throughout the downstairs and an open concept floor plan. There are lots of windows providing natural light. The kitchen includes all new appliances. Upstairs is a master suite with attached bath that includes double sinks and a large walk-in shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Upstairs there is an additional full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and utility room with washer and dryer included. The yard is professionally landscaped and the home has a one car attached garage, there is additional accessory parking available on the gravel area. The home has an alarm system available. This is no smoking property and Small Pets Negotiable
Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com
For a Virtual tour paste this link to your browser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j89EZPZilsQ
7300 Ford Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $2,800.00/ month
Deposit: $2,700.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
