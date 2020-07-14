All apartments in Artondale
Find more places like 3409 75th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artondale, WA
/
3409 75th Ave NW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3409 75th Ave NW

3409 75th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artondale
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3409 75th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335
Artondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom in Gig Harbor on 1/2 Acre Lot! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Don't miss out on this Artondale rambler on a large 1/2 acre lot. This home boasts 1,540 sqft and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. Nice kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and TONS of cabinet space. Big family room with brick fireplace and hearth, plus another large living room when you walk in! Over-sized deck in the back perfect for sitting and relaxing beneath the trees in the spring and summer! 2 car attached garage, and to add on this home is only 8 minutes from Hwy 16! For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 75th Ave NW have any available units?
3409 75th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artondale, WA.
What amenities does 3409 75th Ave NW have?
Some of 3409 75th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 75th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3409 75th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 75th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 3409 75th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artondale.
Does 3409 75th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3409 75th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 3409 75th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 75th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 75th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3409 75th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3409 75th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3409 75th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 75th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 75th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 75th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 75th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Artondale 3 BedroomsArtondale Apartments with Garages
Artondale Apartments with ParkingArtondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Artondale Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College