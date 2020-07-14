3409 75th Ave NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom in Gig Harbor on 1/2 Acre Lot! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Don't miss out on this Artondale rambler on a large 1/2 acre lot. This home boasts 1,540 sqft and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. Nice kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and TONS of cabinet space. Big family room with brick fireplace and hearth, plus another large living room when you walk in! Over-sized deck in the back perfect for sitting and relaxing beneath the trees in the spring and summer! 2 car attached garage, and to add on this home is only 8 minutes from Hwy 16! For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5888495)