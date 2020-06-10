556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road

Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room tennis court

EQUINOX ON THE BATTENKILL THREE SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE 10/01/2020! So much to offer! This sought after luxurious four bedroom EOB townhome is now available for a spring/summer/fall seasonal rental. EOB tennis, pool and clubhouse privileges are just part the many attributes of the EOB community. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer. Just to name a few we have the Manchester Music Festival, The Vermont Summer Festival, Dorset Theatre, Weston Theatre and so many other choices... $4,000.00 per month 1-2 months $3,500.00 per month 3 months or more...