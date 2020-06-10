All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, VT
/
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road

556 Equinox on the Batte · (802) 366-1430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

556 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT 05254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit J-11 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
EQUINOX ON THE BATTENKILL THREE SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE 10/01/2020! So much to offer! This sought after luxurious four bedroom EOB townhome is now available for a spring/summer/fall seasonal rental. EOB tennis, pool and clubhouse privileges are just part the many attributes of the EOB community. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer. Just to name a few we have the Manchester Music Festival, The Vermont Summer Festival, Dorset Theatre, Weston Theatre and so many other choices... $4,000.00 per month 1-2 months $3,500.00 per month 3 months or more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have any available units?
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have?
Some of 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road currently offering any rent specials?
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road pet-friendly?
No, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road offer parking?
No, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road does not offer parking.
Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have a pool?
Yes, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road has a pool.
Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have accessible units?
No, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYKeene, NH
Greenfield Town, MAGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NY
Bennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Greenfield Community CollegeKeene State College
Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteSUNY Empire State College
The Sage Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity