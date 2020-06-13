/
3 bedroom apartments
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
9 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Yorktown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Daniels Dr
109 Daniels Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2090 sqft
109 Daniels Dr Available 08/13/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Ellis Drive
210 Ellis Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1793 sqft
210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 - 210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 Townhouse, 2 Story, 1793 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Forest
1 Unit Available
783 Winslow Drive
783 Winslow Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
783 Winslow Drive - Single Family, 2 Story, 1292 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath New Carpet, New Paint, Located in Clipper Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1616 Baptist Road
1616 Baptist Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
920 sqft
1616 Baptist Road Available 07/10/20 1616 Baptist Road Yorktown, VA 23690 - Off the beatin' path nestled among the trees. Very cute 3-bedroom, 1-bath recently remodeled rancher. Must see to appreciate. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4993256)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Harris Grove Lane
103 Harris Grove Lane, York County, VA
Welcome home in York County! - Beautiful one story home in the heart of York County! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 2,162 sqft offers plenty of room. Living room and additional family room with gorgeous fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
305 Vivian Court
305 Vivian Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
This well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a quaint, small neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Zoned for Yorktown elementary, middle and high schools. Possession no later than 7/20/20 Apply at rentingpeninsula.com
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Richneck
1 Unit Available
709 Prince Court
709 Prince Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
709 Prince Court Available 05/15/20 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Story Single Family Home, 1500 Sqft. Built in 1994, Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Microwave.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Colony Pines
1 Unit Available
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Warwick Lawns
8 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Snidow
1 Unit Available
505 Dahlia Court
505 Dahlia Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1456 sqft
505 Dahlia Court Available 07/01/20 Great Home Located On A Cul-De-Sac In Newport News - Contact Property Manager, Darlene Strickland with Team Titan at 757-869-4173 Great traditional home offering a large den with laminate flooring, eat in kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
458 River Ridge
458 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
458 River Ridge Available 07/15/20 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. - 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. Located in a subdivision of Lee's Mill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12737 Woodside Lane
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nicewood
1 Unit Available
243 Yoder Lane
243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA
243 Yoder Lane Available 07/15/20 243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA 23602 - Situated on 1.5 acres of land, this 5-bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
275 Princess Pl
275 Princess Place, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2501 sqft
Available 06/24/20 Williamsburg - Property Id: 291976 Available June 24th. Single family ranch house in Queens Lake subdivision. 3B/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
932 Foley Drive
932 Foley Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
984 sqft
932 Foley Drive - This property is vacant and can be shown. Adorable and well maintained 3 bedroom home with lots to offer! Property is located very close to restaurants, shopping, William and Mary, The Doctors hospital, and major Highways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
1196 Willow Green Drive^^
1196 Willow Green Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1559 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5 TOWNHOME. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM, FENCED PATIO AREA. LAUNDRY CLOSET UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE FULL BATHROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
867 Holbrook Dr
867 Holbrook Drive, Newport News, VA
- 5 Bedroom that could be a 6 Bedroom Single Family Home, This Home has been upgraded with recently replace carpet and Floorings throughout. Recently remodeled Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Work Island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
123 Plainfield Drive
123 Plainfield Drive, Newport News, VA
123 Plainfield Drive Available 07/01/20 Amazing Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Landscowne - Great home on a corner lot in Landsdowne subdivision! Downstairs master with jetted tub, walk in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs with full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McIntosh
1 Unit Available
5 Richland Drive
5 Richland Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
5 Richland Drive - A completely renovated and clean brick rancher on nice big lot with fenced backyard is waiting on new tenants.
