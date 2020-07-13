Apartment List
/
VA
/
warrenton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Warrenton, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warrenton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
35 MAIN STREET
35 Main Street, Warrenton, VA
Studio
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 35 MAIN STREET in Warrenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Warrenton

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7890 CANNONBALL GATE ROAD
7890 Cannonball Gate Road, Fauquier County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3868 sqft
Fully furnished walk out lower level apartment unit in the peaceful 10 acre lot w/pond *1275 sf - 1 Bedroom w/ french door to out, 1 Bath, Bright living room with french door and lot's of windows, it's own kitchen and washer/dryer unit* Enjoy the

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4477 PARADIGM FARM LANE
4477 Paradigm Farm Ln, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2732 sqft
WANT TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIFE?https://vimeo.com/431002471 THIS RENOVATED FARM HOUSE ON PARADIGM FARM IS THE PLACE TO BE! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS UPSTAIRS AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. GREAT COOKS KITCHEN WITH PROPANE GAS STOVE.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenton

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7748 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE
7748 Cedar Branch Drive, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1568 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 .5 bath home with hardwood floors on mail level. Open floor plan with granite in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Nice balcony off upstairs den.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8272 E. MAIN ST E #2A
8272 East Main Street, Marshall, VA
Studio
$975
CONFERENCE-SIZE ROOM APPROX 22' X 15 ' INCLUDES USE OF FULL KITCHEN AND FULL BATH. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COMCAST CABLE IS INSTALLED AT BUILDING. LARGE REAR PARKING LOT. HVAC IS ALL ELECTRIC. QUIET SECTION OF E. MAIN ST.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4024 RINGWOOD ROAD
4024 Ringwood Road, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1776 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This sturdy 3 bdrm, 2ba home is situated on a private lot with a detached garage. Available July 1!

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5171 Grace Church Ln
5171 Grace Church Lane, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
Charming Rambler on 1.3 Acres in Fauquier County - Lovely rambler located on 1.3 acres in beautiful Fauquier County. House features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, an open living room, kitchen and dining room combination.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
16006 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE
16006 Grey Mill Manor Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2323 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Stunning 3BR, 2.55BA end townhome in highly coveted Villages of Piedmont, nestled among hundreds of preserved acres.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warrenton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warrenton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAHayfield, VA
Cascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VAStrasburg, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia