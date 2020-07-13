196 Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stone Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42218 DEAN CHAPEL SQUARE
42218 Dean Chapel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42140 BLACK HILLS PLACE
42140 Black Hills Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2977 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE. FOYER/LIBRARY/FR/MBR*TWO STORY FOYER. FORMAL LR*SEP DR*HUGE GOURMET KITCH W/BUTCHER BLOCK ISLAND, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/EXPANDED WALK-IN CLOSET, LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM W/JACUZZI TUB W/JETS, SEPARATE SHOWER.

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Sunny and open upper-level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite, gas cooktop,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41884 INSPIRATION TERRACE
41884 Inspiration Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2591 sqft
GORGEOUS GARAGE TOWNHOME FLOODED WITH LIGHT! 3 BEDROOM * 2.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.

1 of 27

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42273 TERRAZZO TERRACE
42273 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1952 sqft
Brick Front, End Unit Townhouse style Condo in Stone Ridge! HW floors throughout main. 2 story LR, Sep. DR, Master BR w/vaulted ceiling & private Master BA w/sep. shower & soaking tub. 3 sided gas FP in FR. 1 car garage. No Smoking and No Pets!

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
25175 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
25175 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2800 sqft
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE STONE RIDGE COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC AND TRAY CEILING***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24909 COATS SQUARE
24909 Coats Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1592 sqft
Available ASAP. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, town home in the highly sought after Westridge Community in Aldie. 1500+ sqft, 1 car garage, gourmet kitchen with island. Open concept with rear patio and loads of parking. Fresh Paint and new carpets throughout.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
42048 ANGEL ARCH TERRACE
42048 Angel Arch Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2928 sqft
Available Friday, July 24, 2020. Beautiful and Spacious End-Unit Townhome in the heart of Stone Ridge. Backs to Mercer Middle School's open fields. 3Bed/3.5bath/2900+ sf on 3 levels.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
42661 FREISTADT SQ
42661 Freistadt Square, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PLEASE WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*MOVE RIGHT IN-IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*OPEN REC ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HALF BATH & LARGE CLOSET*9 FOOT CEILINGS ON UPPER

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41891 FRASER DOWNS TERRACE
41891 Fraser Downs Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2422 sqft
EXCELLENT 3 BEDROOM,3 FULL BATH & 1 HALF BATH ,LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN SEVEN HILLS COMMUNITY. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND IN DINING ROOM . UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,42" CABINETS,CENTER ISLAND,9' CEILINGS.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24663 RED LAKE TERRACE
24663 Red Lake Terrace, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3042 sqft
Short term lease will also work **Brick Front Spacious townhome with 2 car garage** Three Level Sunroom Extension** Gourmet Kitchen with Large Islandand pendant lights** Granite Counters Upgraded Steel Appliances Maple Kitchen Cabinets** Spacious

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25461 LEMON TREE PL
25461 Lemon Tree Place, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
THE STATELY "HIGHGROVE" FLOORPLAN AN ELEGANT RESIDENCE, WITH OVER 4,000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. BRICK FRONT. 3-CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE. 2-STORY FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & DUAL STAIRCASE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25127 NEPTUNE TERRACE
25127 Neptune Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1650 sqft
Charming townhouse located in South Riding! Gorgeous property features two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets + additional bedroom and full bath on the entry-level.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43012 MATTIES TERRACE
43012 Matties Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2452 sqft
********PLEASE CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFO. ***********BEAUTIFUL 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH VILLAGE . 3BR, 2FULL AND 2HALF BATH.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
25225 SPLIT CREEK TERRACE
25225 Split Creek Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1 car gar townhome style condo. Hardwood floors, Kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious bright living room. Master bedroom w/ master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub.

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25915 TALMONT DRIVE
25915 Talmont Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2768 sqft
Top two floors (2400 sqft) of this beautiful independent house is being offered for rent for a decent rental price.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25222 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2681 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Stone Ridge, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stone Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

