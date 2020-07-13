/
apartments with pool
65 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Stonewall Manor
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE
3325 Dondis Creek Drive, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5394 sqft
Beautiful custom home in sought after Stonewal Manor communityOver 5000 finished sq feet of amazing living area. No feature or upgrade left out of this home. Just mins from I-95, HOV, Potomac Mills, VRE, Quantico, Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Triangle
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Triangle
Last updated July 13 at 11:15am
24 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
15722 Brandywine Road
15722 Brandywine Road, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1744 sqft
GORGEOUS 4BR/3BA IN DESIRED MONTCLAIR COMMUNITY. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ POTENTIAL 5TH BD. PRESTIGIOUS Country Club Living. Beautiful Split Foyer on Stunning, Landscaped Lot. "MONTCLAIR" Fish, Sail or Swim in 108 ACRE Lake w/ 3 Beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2470 SYLVAN MOOR LANE
2470 Sylvan Moor Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2260 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Beautiful END UNIT townhome surrounded by trees on a quiet street in a great location! DECK, WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. BACKS TO WOODS AND SIDE YARD WOODED VIEW. Near VRE, Rt.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2832 sqft
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE
2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,280
1878 sqft
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
16158 Taconic Circle
16158 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 level townhome on a quiet circle for rent with plenty of upgrades and features that have been completed. Features include updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer set and a small deck.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
16618 SPACE MORE CIRCLE
16618 Space More Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2853 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage in Woodbridge. Beautiful & Spacious House with Large Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-out Basement.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
49 Everglades Lane
49 Everglades Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2392 sqft
49 Everglades Lane Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Wonderfully maintained & shows very well . Open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
