84 Mallard Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Craftsman style luxury town homes in Braxton Park community. Great open floor plan with the family room opening to the dining room & kitchen. Main-level has fireplace, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout & 9 foot trey ceilings with crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. Large master bedroom w/ private master bath. All bathrooms have granite countertops, custom cabinetry & ceramic tile. Full finished basement with additional great room, full bath and 2 guest bedrooms. Amenities include pool & playground.



Brookville schools & great location close to 460 & Liberty University.



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual



*Two pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 50 lbs. There is a $250.00/ $450.00 non-refundable pet deposit for and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00/ 25.00 for approved pets. All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law