Timberlake, VA
84 Mallard Lane
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

84 Mallard Lane

84 Mallard · (434) 316-8502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Mallard, Timberlake, VA 24551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,725

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Craftsman style luxury town homes in Braxton Park community. Great open floor plan with the family room opening to the dining room & kitchen. Main-level has fireplace, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout & 9 foot trey ceilings with crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. Large master bedroom w/ private master bath. All bathrooms have granite countertops, custom cabinetry & ceramic tile. Full finished basement with additional great room, full bath and 2 guest bedrooms. Amenities include pool & playground.

Brookville schools & great location close to 460 & Liberty University.

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

*Two pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 50 lbs. There is a $250.00/ $450.00 non-refundable pet deposit for and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00/ 25.00 for approved pets. All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Mallard Lane have any available units?
84 Mallard Lane has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Mallard Lane have?
Some of 84 Mallard Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Mallard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
84 Mallard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Mallard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 84 Mallard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberlake.
Does 84 Mallard Lane offer parking?
No, 84 Mallard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 84 Mallard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Mallard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Mallard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 84 Mallard Lane has a pool.
Does 84 Mallard Lane have accessible units?
No, 84 Mallard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Mallard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Mallard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Mallard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Mallard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
