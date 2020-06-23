84 Mallard Lane

Amenities
Craftsman style luxury town homes in Braxton Park community. Great open floor plan with the family room opening to the dining room & kitchen. Main-level has fireplace, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout & 9 foot trey ceilings with crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. Large master bedroom w/ private master bath. All bathrooms have granite countertops, custom cabinetry & ceramic tile. Full finished basement with additional great room, full bath and 2 guest bedrooms. Amenities include pool & playground.
Brookville schools & great location close to 460 & Liberty University.
*Pictures are representative and may not be actual
*Two pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 50 lbs. There is a $250.00/ $450.00 non-refundable pet deposit for and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00/ 25.00 for approved pets. All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law