25 Blackberry Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC system. Hardwood floors in the living room, half bathroom, kitchen and dining nook located downstairs. A patio is located off of the kitchen. Washer and drier hookups. Upstairs you will find two, carpeted bedrooms with a shared, full bathroom.



Located right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.



