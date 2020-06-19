All apartments in Timberlake
Find more places like 25 Blackberry Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberlake, VA
/
25 Blackberry Court - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

25 Blackberry Court - 1

25 Blackberry Court · (434) 237-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Timberlake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA 24502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC system. Hardwood floors in the living room, half bathroom, kitchen and dining nook located downstairs. A patio is located off of the kitchen. Washer and drier hookups. Upstairs you will find two, carpeted bedrooms with a shared, full bathroom.

Located right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.

Our team at Priority One takes great care with attention to detail when deep cleaning our properties. We use a non-toxic, 99% biodegradable disinfectant when scrubbing every surface that we come into contact with during each turn of a unit in order to be ready for new tenants moving in. Doing our part to keep you safe during these difficult times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have any available units?
25 Blackberry Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have?
Some of 25 Blackberry Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Blackberry Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Blackberry Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Blackberry Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberlake.
Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Blackberry Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Blackberry Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Blackberry Court - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberlake 2 BedroomsTimberlake Apartments with Balcony
Timberlake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTimberlake Apartments with Pool
Timberlake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VALynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VA
Daleville, VALexington, VACave Spring, VA
Vinton, VADanville, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke College
Jefferson College of Health SciencesLiberty University
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity