122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

122 Kitty Hawk Sq.

122 Kitty Hawk Square · (434) 385-1666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA 24502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Back patio, Pool privileges and trash included. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $35 application fee and $950 Security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on case by case, $200 non-refundable fee for dog and $100 non-refundable for cat.

(RLNE5754976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have any available units?
122 Kitty Hawk Sq. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have?
Some of 122 Kitty Hawk Sq.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
122 Kitty Hawk Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. is pet friendly.
Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. offer parking?
No, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have a pool?
Yes, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. has a pool.
Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have accessible units?
No, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Kitty Hawk Sq. does not have units with air conditioning.
