122 Kitty Hawk Sq.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool some paid utils

Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Back patio, Pool privileges and trash included. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $35 application fee and $950 Security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on case by case, $200 non-refundable fee for dog and $100 non-refundable for cat.



