Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

301 E TAZEWELL ROAD

301 East Tazewell Road · No Longer Available
Location

301 East Tazewell Road, Sterling, VA 20164
Sterling Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home, $ Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, Renovated, Fresh Paint, New Stainless steel Appliances, Beautiful Basement with Fireplace, Good size Deck. Convenient location, close to Major Highways and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have any available units?
301 E TAZEWELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have?
Some of 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
301 E TAZEWELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 E TAZEWELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

