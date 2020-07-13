/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
116 SWEETGUM COURT
116 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1868 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2044 Coast Guard Drive
2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
231 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2158 sqft
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
41 SMOKEWOOD COURT
41 Smokewood Court, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
Conveniently located in North Stafford, minutes to Quantico, FBI, Shopping and Restaurants. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and Corian counters. Private Balcony with secure storage area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Oaks
101 Sterling Ct.
101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2476 sqft
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
49 Everglades Lane
49 Everglades Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2392 sqft
49 Everglades Lane Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Wonderfully maintained & shows very well . Open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
257 Olympic Drive
257 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
257 Olympic Drive Available 08/01/20 MINUTES TO QUANTICO - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - STAFFORD - Beautiful 4 spacious bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Rear deck, fenced yard. Formal living room and dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1106 INNIS DRIVE
1106 Innis Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2912 sqft
Beautiful spacious open floor plan home is in excellent condition and has plenty of storage. Welcoming front porch is a plus. Enter into a 2 story inviting foyer.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry
