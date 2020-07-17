Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD
568 Marlborough Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
568 Marlborough Point Road, Stafford County, VA 22554
Marlboro
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE HOME ON OVER AN ACRE. FENCED IN HUGE BACK YARD. SHED IN BACK YARD. WATER TREATMENT SYSTEM CLOSE TO VRE. EAT IN KITCHEN,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have any available units?
568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stafford County, VA
.
What amenities does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have?
Some of 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stafford County
.
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD offer parking?
No, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 MARLBOROUGH POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
