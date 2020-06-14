Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Finding an apartment in Spotsylvania Courthouse that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a p... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
Results within 5 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
202 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10601 SUMAC COURT
10601 Sumac Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1548 sqft
This place is absolutely lovely! Well cared for on a large partially wooded cul-de-sac lot with an adorable creek and tons of privacy! Front load washer and dryer will stay along with lawn mower and gazebo tent. Ready for occupancy July 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7203 PULLEN DRIVE
7203 Pullen Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Charming colonial style home. Location is convenient to shopping & schools. There is a large master suite, private rear yard, and a realzing country front porch. 30min~ to Quatico, Fort AP Hill, Woodbridge, & Culpeper.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10031 GANDER COURT
10031 Gander Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1821 sqft
End unit 3 level townhome in Salem Fields! Features fireplace with gas logs, garage and much more! Available immediately. Pets considered case by case. Convenient to I95 and shopping. Single applicants must complete separate applications.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10421 WOODLAKE COURT
10421 Woodlake Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2571 sqft
WOW! Come see this amazing 5 bedroom home before it's gone! Approaching 4,000 sq/ft (basement is unfinished, mostly open space- so much room for activities!), this home has plenty of room to roam. Every room has updates and upgrades.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
213 GREEN ARBOR DRIVE
213 Green Arbor Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
DUPLEX in The Timbers - Recently renovated DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Only 1 small pet will be considered. Driveway is shared with the other duplex. Available 06/01/2020.
Results within 10 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Finding an apartment in Spotsylvania Courthouse that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

