44104 VAIRA TER

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Lovely townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo with designer touches everywhere! Located in East Gate community with fantastic schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash and walk-in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Huge master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large soaking tub. Close to Rt 50 and Rt 28 and just a short walking distance to groceries, shopping and restaurants. Walk to East Gate Park and Ride to catch the bus to the Wiehle-Reston Silver line Metro. East Gate Community offers a pool, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Water and trash are included in the rent. Available September 5th.