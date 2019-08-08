All apartments in South Riding
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:25 PM

44104 VAIRA TER

44104 Vaira Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44104 Vaira Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo with designer touches everywhere! Located in East Gate community with fantastic schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash and walk-in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Huge master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large soaking tub. Close to Rt 50 and Rt 28 and just a short walking distance to groceries, shopping and restaurants. Walk to East Gate Park and Ride to catch the bus to the Wiehle-Reston Silver line Metro. East Gate Community offers a pool, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Water and trash are included in the rent. Available September 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44104 VAIRA TER have any available units?
44104 VAIRA TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 44104 VAIRA TER have?
Some of 44104 VAIRA TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44104 VAIRA TER currently offering any rent specials?
44104 VAIRA TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44104 VAIRA TER pet-friendly?
No, 44104 VAIRA TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 44104 VAIRA TER offer parking?
Yes, 44104 VAIRA TER offers parking.
Does 44104 VAIRA TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44104 VAIRA TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44104 VAIRA TER have a pool?
Yes, 44104 VAIRA TER has a pool.
Does 44104 VAIRA TER have accessible units?
No, 44104 VAIRA TER does not have accessible units.
Does 44104 VAIRA TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44104 VAIRA TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 44104 VAIRA TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 44104 VAIRA TER does not have units with air conditioning.
