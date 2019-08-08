44104 VAIRA TER

Amenities
Lovely townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo with designer touches everywhere! Located in East Gate community with fantastic schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash and walk-in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Huge master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large soaking tub. Close to Rt 50 and Rt 28 and just a short walking distance to groceries, shopping and restaurants. Walk to East Gate Park and Ride to catch the bus to the Wiehle-Reston Silver line Metro. East Gate Community offers a pool, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Water and trash are included in the rent. Available September 5th.