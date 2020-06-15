All apartments in South Hill
Find more places like 715 Chaptico Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Hill, VA
/
715 Chaptico Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

715 Chaptico Road

715 Chaptico Road · (434) 955-1114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

715 Chaptico Road, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Chaptico Road · Avail. Jul 6

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
715 Chaptico Road Available 07/06/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Centrally Located - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. It is centrally located with easy access to downtown South Hill and I-85.

Approved tenant will be required to connect Dominion Power and Columbia Gas. Owner/Agent

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all prospective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Chaptico Road have any available units?
715 Chaptico Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 Chaptico Road have?
Some of 715 Chaptico Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Chaptico Road currently offering any rent specials?
715 Chaptico Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Chaptico Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Chaptico Road is pet friendly.
Does 715 Chaptico Road offer parking?
No, 715 Chaptico Road does not offer parking.
Does 715 Chaptico Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Chaptico Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Chaptico Road have a pool?
No, 715 Chaptico Road does not have a pool.
Does 715 Chaptico Road have accessible units?
No, 715 Chaptico Road does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Chaptico Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Chaptico Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Chaptico Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Chaptico Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 715 Chaptico Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rocky Mount, NCFarmville, VA
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Henderson, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity