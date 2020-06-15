Amenities
715 Chaptico Road Available 07/06/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Centrally Located - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. It is centrally located with easy access to downtown South Hill and I-85.
Approved tenant will be required to connect Dominion Power and Columbia Gas. Owner/Agent
In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all prospective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5838613)