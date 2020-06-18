All apartments in South Hill
510 East Atlantic Street
510 East Atlantic Street

510 East Atlantic Street · (434) 865-0058
Location

510 East Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 East Atlantic Street · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1039 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South Hill Beautiful Rancher for Rent - Beautiful rancher located in South Hill, Virginia that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home is move in ready and does not disappoint! Upgrades throughout! Large living room that flows to separate dining room, and spacious kitchen with TONS of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen leads to a utility room. Plenty of storage space! Appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer, & dryer. Tenant will be responsible for connecting Dominion Power, Parker Oil, and Town of South Hill (septic/water/trash pick-up).

Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

