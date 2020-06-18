510 East Atlantic Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

South Hill Beautiful Rancher for Rent - Beautiful rancher located in South Hill, Virginia that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home is move in ready and does not disappoint! Upgrades throughout! Large living room that flows to separate dining room, and spacious kitchen with TONS of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen leads to a utility room. Plenty of storage space! Appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer, & dryer. Tenant will be responsible for connecting Dominion Power, Parker Oil, and Town of South Hill (septic/water/trash pick-up).



Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850636)