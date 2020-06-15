All apartments in South Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

138 Glenwood Circle

138 Glenwood Circle · (434) 955-1114
Location

138 Glenwood Circle, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Glenwood Circle · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Beaver Creek Subdivision - This lovely 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms furnished, 3rd bedroom currently furnished as an office,) 2 bathroom fully furnished condo is available for rent in the Beaver Creek Subdivision. This furnished condo features a kitchen with a new refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room, two bedrooms, an office, two bathrooms, hardwood flooring, exterior patio and a double car garage. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with a walk-in closet and a double vanity. Lawn care is included.

Approved tenant will be required to connect Dominion Power, Town of South Hill, & Columbia Gas.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, our company policy requires all perspective applicants to complete a Rental Application prior to any property being shown. For more information & to see all available properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

