138 Glenwood Circle

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Beaver Creek Subdivision - This lovely 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms furnished, 3rd bedroom currently furnished as an office,) 2 bathroom fully furnished condo is available for rent in the Beaver Creek Subdivision. This furnished condo features a kitchen with a new refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room, two bedrooms, an office, two bathrooms, hardwood flooring, exterior patio and a double car garage. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with a walk-in closet and a double vanity. Lawn care is included.



Approved tenant will be required to connect Dominion Power, Town of South Hill, & Columbia Gas.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738457)