1120 Goodes Ferry Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Furnished Home - Fully furnished cozy 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home which includes living room, dining room, and screened porch. Appliances included stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Home has central heat and central air.



Landlord will consider a short term lease with an increased rental rate. Utilities are also available to be included for an increase in rent.



In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all perspective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3870534)