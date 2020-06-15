All apartments in South Hill
1120 Goodes Ferry Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1120 Goodes Ferry Rd.

1120 Goodes Ferry Road · (434) 955-1114
Location

1120 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1120 Goodes Ferry Rd. · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Furnished Home - Fully furnished cozy 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home which includes living room, dining room, and screened porch. Appliances included stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Home has central heat and central air.

Landlord will consider a short term lease with an increased rental rate. Utilities are also available to be included for an increase in rent.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all perspective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3870534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

