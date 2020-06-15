Amenities

505 Greenway Dr Available 07/01/20 - Gorgeous brick ranch style home located right in the heart of South Boston. Conveniently located across from the hospital and near tons of shopping and restaurants. This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Central heating and air. Stove, fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer included. Big back yard with separate storage building. Nice concrete for grilling out and hanging with friends. Living room and kitchen with open dining and laundry. Attached one car carport. pet friendly with pet fee. No vouchers and no smoking. Long term rental only. $950.00 per month

South Boston Elementary School District

Halifax county High and Middle.

For a viewing visit www.sprentals.biz or email Stacy Runion at stacy@sprentals.biz



