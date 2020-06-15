All apartments in South Boston
Find more places like
505 Greenway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Boston, VA
/
505 Greenway Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

505 Greenway Dr

505 Greenway Drive · (804) 746-7466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

505 Greenway Drive, South Boston, VA 24592

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Greenway Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
505 Greenway Dr Available 07/01/20 - Gorgeous brick ranch style home located right in the heart of South Boston. Conveniently located across from the hospital and near tons of shopping and restaurants. This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Central heating and air. Stove, fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer included. Big back yard with separate storage building. Nice concrete for grilling out and hanging with friends. Living room and kitchen with open dining and laundry. Attached one car carport. pet friendly with pet fee. No vouchers and no smoking. Long term rental only. $950.00 per month
South Boston Elementary School District
Halifax county High and Middle.
For a viewing visit www.sprentals.biz or email Stacy Runion at stacy@sprentals.biz

(RLNE4944884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 505 Greenway Dr have any available units?
505 Greenway Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Greenway Dr have?
Some of 505 Greenway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Greenway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Greenway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Greenway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Greenway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 505 Greenway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 505 Greenway Dr does offer parking.
Does 505 Greenway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Greenway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Greenway Dr have a pool?
No, 505 Greenway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 505 Greenway Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 Greenway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Greenway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Greenway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Greenway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Greenway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCChapel Hill, NCLynchburg, VABurlington, NCMebane, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCForest, VAFarmville, VAButner, NCSouth Hill, VAReidsville, NCHenderson, NCTimberlake, VADanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood UniversityMeredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh