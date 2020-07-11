/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
406 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1350 sqft
Available for occupancy immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3041 PATRICK HENRY DR #201
3041 Patrick Henry Drive, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
707 sqft
LOOK NO MORE! YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LOCATION & GREAT COZY HOME IN PRESTINE CONDITION. 2 BEDROOMS & 1 FULL BATH. BRIGHT & SUNNY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA AND BOTH BEDROOMS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
132 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
1 Unit Available
Columbia View
3416 Spring Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and wall-to-wall carpeting, located close to Bailey's Crossroad Mall. Residents have access to such amenities as a fully-equipped fitness center, bike lockers and free parking.
1 of 84
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Manor
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
NEW PICTURES TO SHOW OFF THIS CUTIE! * Beautiful and Convenient Boulevard Manor Detached Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room *
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2201 sqft
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Madison Manor
1010 N QUINTANA ST
1010 North Quintana Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
JUST LISTED! FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ARLINGTON GEM. LIGHT, BRIGHT, OPEN & UPDATED. VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND SHOWS LIKE IT. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SILESTONE COUNTER-TOPS. GLEAMING HARDWOODS.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
5953 10TH ST N
5953 10th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fin.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
871 N LARRIMORE ST
871 North Larrimore Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Charming 4 Bdrm Colonial in sought after school district/great location-w/tons of added space/features. Big updated kitchen open to breakfast rm. Master bdrm or family rm w/full ba on 1st floor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRICE REDUCED! This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3320 SPRING LANE
3320 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1716 sqft
Very spacious all brick end unit townhouse w 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Excellent living spaces. Three finished levels. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, carpet on lower level, 2 fireplaces. Great deck in fenced rear area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
801 S GREENBRIER STREET
801 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT WITH TONS OF LIGHT/WINDOWS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3816 STEPPES COURT
3816 Steppes Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1242 sqft
Wonderful two master bedrooms house + two and half bath. All new stainless steel appliances. New laminated flooring in living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Good and new feel on both levels. lots of closet spaces, even walk-in closet.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Bluemont
5618 7TH STREET N
5618 7th Street North, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SMOKERS & NO PETS - THIS HOME IS LARGER THAN IT LOOKS! Beautiful brick rambler in the highly sought-after Bonair neighborhood.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Madison Manor
1105 N ROCHESTER ST
1105 North Rochester Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Manor
5956 WILSON BOULEVARD N
5956 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1 sqft
Recently updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath rambler in Dominion Hills. Hdwd floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen w/granite. Carport entrance to front and kitchen doors. Spacious living room w/fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Manor
6028 1ST STREET N
6028 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,050
2596 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & CARPET! A very rare oasis in the city-beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac on a large landscaped, wooded corner lot, 1 car garage. Formal Living/ Dining rooms, large kitchen w/eat-in area/family room.
