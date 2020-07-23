57 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA with garages
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 41
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 2
1 of 11
1 of 46
1 of 6
1 of 3
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 16
Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.
According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business. See more
Sandston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.