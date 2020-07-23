Apartment List
/
VA
/
sandston
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA with garages

Sandston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Wootton Road
29 Wootton Road, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1088 sqft
29 Wootton Road Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent with Detached Garage! - Welcome to this 3 bedroom home for rent with detached garage and rear fenced-in yard. This home features hardwood floors throughout and a screened-in back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Sandston
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
39 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
29 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
52 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
4 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,160
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
26 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1392 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
13 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11 PM
51 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
9 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
712 Louisiana Street
712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2904 Four Mile Run Drive
2904 Four Mile Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2464 sqft
An immaculate house & terrific floor plan! FIVE bedrooms and 3 FULL BATHS! Formal living and dining room, plus sparkling clean, bright and open eat-in kitchen & great room with gas log fireplace; a great hub for family and friends! FULL BATH WITH

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7429 Leaf Fall Way
7429 Leaf Fall Way, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1688 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to rent in the 55+ community of Cherry Grove! Very low maintenance End unit, One story condo with hardwood floors from the entrance through the kitchen and living room.

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4953 Old Main Street
4953 Old Main Street, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
4953 Old Main Street Available 09/01/20 Fabulous Four Level Townhome in Rocketts Landing - This is an awesome two bedroom/three and a half bath with a full rooftop patio is located in the heart of Rocketts Landing.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2404 Beck Drive
2404 Beck Drive, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1076 sqft
- Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, new carpet/new paint, gas heat, window unit air, detached garage/workshop Section 8 accepted (RLNE5929588)

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7048 Hall Ct
7048 Hall Court, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chimborazo
3506 East Clay Street
3506 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1840 sqft
3506 East Clay Street Available 09/04/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill!!! - Spacious, like new three bedroom, three and a half bathroom modern home on a quiet, private street in Church Hill!!! Come live in this vibrant community, convenient

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Montrose
2302 N Newton Cir
2302 North Newton Circle, Montrose, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1398 sqft
Available Sept 1, this perfectly renovated Cape Cod has a full master suite upstairs (with additional flex room, could be office, nursery, dressing room) and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the first floor! The kitchen is customized with

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Montrose
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
City Guide for Sandston, VA

Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.

According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sandston, VA

Sandston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sandston 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSandston 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSandston Apartments with Balconies
Sandston Apartments with GaragesSandston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSandston Apartments with Parking
Sandston Apartments with Washer-DryersSandston Dog Friendly ApartmentsSandston Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAKing George, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Randolph-Macon College