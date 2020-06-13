30 Apartments for rent in Salem, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2308 Wood Gate Lane
2308 Wood Gate Lane, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ridge Wood Park
1 Unit Available
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Peachtree-Norwood
1 Unit Available
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Salem
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Miller Court-Arrowood
19 Units Available
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5400 The Peaks DR
5400 The Peaks Dr, Cave Spring, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5400 The Peaks DR in Cave Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4705 Cordell Drive, SW
4705 Cordell Drive, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1755 sqft
3 Level Split with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths in Hidden Valley School District - Fabulous 3 level split in SW County. Hidden Valley school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and two baths.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11 ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6500 Carefree Ln - Apt. 15
6500 Carefree Lane Northwest, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
6500 Carefree Lane Unit 15 These were originally for the Piedmont pilots...nice, well laid out, and roomy. Behind sliding glass door is a large covered patio with overhang that keeps it dry.
Results within 10 miles of Salem
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
12 Units Available
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Jefferson
11 Units Available
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$972
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Daleville
Contact for Availability
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1375 sqft
The Reserve at Daleville offers new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in an amenity-filled community, conveniently located just minutes from downtown Botetourt County restaurants, businesses, and medical offices.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Preston Park
Contact for Availability
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
140 Gretchen Ct.
140 Gretchen Court, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6139 Carolina TRL
6139 Carolina Trail, Hollins, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 Bath home for rent in North Roanoke County. Property is 3000 sq ft and features eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and disposal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salem, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

