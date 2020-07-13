AL
Last updated July 13 2020

20 Apartments under $800 for rent in Richmond, VA

Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$684
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1808 Williamsburg Rd
1808 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED MOVE IN TODAY WITH JUST $499!!!! Please stop by the leasing office to apply located at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -heating and cooling included -Electric

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Northern Barton Heights
2818 Hanes Ave
2818 Hanes Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
2818 Hanes Ave 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -backyard -living room / dining room -balcony -large bedrooms -kitchen appliances included Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave to apply (RLNE4997684)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Church Hill North
2516 Q Street
2516 Q Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1940 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
You must come see this Renovated spacious one bedroom unit with lots of character. Very close to downtown Richmond, grocery stores, restaurants, and the bus line. Unit has been updated with new paint, new flooring.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Carytown
3211 Ellwood Ave
3211 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit 3211 Ellwood Ave.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
2203 Williamsburg Rd
2203 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
MOVE IN TODAY WITH $499! Please come into the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -wall to wall carpet -2 good size

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Ginter Park
3012 Chamberlayne Ave
3012 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
Please come int to apply , the leasing office is located at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -water trash sewage included -HEAT INCLUDED -large living room -balcony -New kitchen -appliances included -washer and dryer in

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Brookland Park
3209 Hanes Ave
3209 Hanes Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available August 2020 Please come into the leasing office for assistance : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex -hardwood floors throughout -HUGE living room -dining room -balcony -storage -good size bedrooms -washer Reserve

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Windsor
2503 Lynhaven Ave
2503 Lynhaven Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Please come into the leasing office for assistance located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA. Reserve this home today with just $199 down.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
North Highland Park
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.

Last updated October 12
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Southern Tip
2211 3rd Ave
2211 3rd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down 2211 3rd ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -Huge living room -good size

Last updated November 7
1 Unit Available
The Museum District
8 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
8 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Richmond

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
7017 Wentworth St
7017 Wentworth Street, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Reserve a townhouse today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances included -good

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
2576 Alcott Rd
2576 Alcott Road, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
Please feel free to stop by the leasing office for assistance located at : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -WATER TRASH SEWAGE ALL INCLUDED -totally electric, NO GAS -laminate flooring

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Manchester
7410 Hull Street Rd. Suit 102 - 4
7410 Hull Street Road, Manchester, VA
Studio
$350
200 sqft
This commercial property has excellent visibility from Hull Street. Convenient onsite parking. Unit 102 is on the first floor of the building. Ideal for medical use or office space. Utilities and cleaning are included.
Rent Report
Richmond

July 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Richmond, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Richmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

