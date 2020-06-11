/
5 Apartments for rent in Remington, VA📍
1 Unit Available
104 East Main Street - 3
104 East Main Street, Remington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
934 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments in 4 unit multiplex, Walking Distance to Shops in Remington - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Water & Sewer included. Utilities not included. NO Dish allowed Only Comcast Service. NO SMOKING
1 Unit Available
104 East Main Street - 1
104 E Main St, Remington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments in 4 unit multiplex, Walking Distance to Shops in Remington - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Water & Sewer included. Utilities not included. NO Dish allowed Only Comcast Service. NO SMOKING
1 Unit Available
216 MADISON STREET E
216 E Madison St, Remington, VA
Studio
$850
950 sqft
Large Upstairs Apartment in Remington. View of Main Street and private parking and access from Madison Street. Above a business.
Results within 5 miles of Remington
1 Unit Available
10712 Weaversville Road
10712 Weaversville Road, Fauquier County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3458 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size COMING SOON !!!! Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size with 4,000+ finished living sq. ft. Very nice three level colonial.
1 Unit Available
6403 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
6403 Schoolhouse Road, Bealeton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
3BR, 2BA Cedar Lee condo available. Bright and open floorplan. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with own master bath. Laundry area with full-size washer and dryer. Balcony with storage area. Assigned parking spot with guest passes available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Remington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
Some of the colleges located in the Remington area include Shenandoah University, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Remington from include Arlington, Alexandria, Reston, Manassas, and Centreville.
