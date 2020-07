Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Showing by appointment ONLY. Listing is for Barn ONLY. 7-stall barn with a wash stall and heated tack room. Barn has shower and bathroom. The approximately 11 acres of equestrian property contains 5 paddocks, all with water, and a dressage ring. References and credit will be checked. No smoking permitted on property. Tenant responsible for grounds maintenance.