91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 42
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 13
A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...
Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet? See more
Finding an apartment in Poquoson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.