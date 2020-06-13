Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA

Finding an apartment in Poquoson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Poquoson
3 Units Available
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
76 Charles Parish Drive
76 Charles Parish Drive, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with large bay window in living room, family room with fireplace, dormer windows in master bedroom, attached storage shed and patio area in fenced backyard out back.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Western Poquoson
1 Unit Available
242 Hunts Neck
242 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great home in popular city of Poquoson. Minutes from LAFB & NASA. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large yard and big screened porch for entertaining. Pet considered with owner approval & additional fees.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$889
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Buckroe Beach
7 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Coliseum Central
25 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Hampton Roads Center
14 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Coliseum Central
10 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
Willow Oaks
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
City Guide for Poquoson, VA

A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...

Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Poquoson, VA

Finding an apartment in Poquoson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

