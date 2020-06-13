/
3 bedroom apartments
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA
Central Poquoson
955 Poquoson Ave
955 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
955 Poquoson Avenue - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family , 1 Story Charming single family home, located in the heart of Poquoson. Carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen with Electric Range cook top and Refrigerator. Central Heating and Air.
Western Poquoson
8 Wornom Farm Road
8 Wornom Farm Road, Poquoson, VA
Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in much sought after Poquoson. Bathed in natural light, this home features open floor plan kitchen and great room. Formal dining and living rooms are perfect for entertaining.
Central Poquoson
76 Charles Parish Drive
76 Charles Parish Drive, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with large bay window in living room, family room with fireplace, dormer windows in master bedroom, attached storage shed and patio area in fenced backyard out back.
Western Poquoson
242 Hunts Neck
242 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA
Great home in popular city of Poquoson. Minutes from LAFB & NASA. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large yard and big screened porch for entertaining. Pet considered with owner approval & additional fees.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Buckroe Beach
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Coliseum Central
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Buckroe Beach
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Willow Oaks
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1435 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1353 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Fox Hill
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been
Coliseum Central
3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1269 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL IN HAMPTON! - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and
Farmington
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)
Deerfield
1196 Willow Green Drive^^
1196 Willow Green Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1559 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5 TOWNHOME. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM, FENCED PATIO AREA. LAUNDRY CLOSET UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE FULL BATHROOM.
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
Willow Oaks
105 Seminary Ridge
105 Seminary Ridge, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom 2 full Bath Ranch Home, 1500 sqfeet, Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances that include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Stove.