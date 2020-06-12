/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
200 Fountains Lane
200 Fountains Ln, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Coliseum Central
26 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Coliseum Central
45 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Coliseum Central
9 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Coliseum Central
16 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hampton Roads Center
116 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Hampton Roads Center
12 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
Willow Oaks
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Wrought Iron Bnd.
505 Wrought Iron Bend, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Located in Coventry within walking distance to elementary school, pool, parks, walking trails and HOA covered by the owner which includes memberships to the pool and parks.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
22 Academy Ln
22 Mill Point Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1049 sqft
Sym Eaton - Property Id: 292887 Located in downtown Hampton, Va. Recently updated 2 level condo with SS appliances, hardwood floors in living area, 2 bedrms, 2 bathers, washer and dryer, and off street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buckroe Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Bayview Court^^
1 Bayview Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1208 sqft
2BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse - 2BR/2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR SITTING AREA OR OFFICE AREA. EACH BEDROOM HAS FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Pacific Dr
314 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Wow - Just gorgeous! - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community just minutes from Interstates, Nasa, Langley AFB, and Peninsula Town Center. Completely renovated.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Andover Court
103 Andover Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1250 sqft
103 Andover Court Available 07/01/20 103 Andover Court, Yorktown, VA 23693 - This 2-story town home in Smith Glen neighborhood of York County features a 1st floor master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Pheasant Watch
102 Pheasant Watch, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1404 sqft
102 Pheasant Watch Available 07/01/20 Town home in quite York County neighborhood!! - Beautiful well maintained 2BR/2BA town home in quite York County neighborhood. Open living space, unique light fixtures, duel master bedroom concept.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
108 Lantana Lane #30
108 Lantana Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
108 Lantana Lane #30, Hampton, VA 23669 - Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, pantry and granite countertops. 2-bedrooms and 2-full bath. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2705168)
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
72 Madison Chase
72 Madison Chase, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Awesome town home located in the ideal spot in Hampton, VA. Enjoy this unit that is tucked away in the small community of Madison Chase Town Homes. Minutes away from Langley, AFB; NASA and I64.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Fountain Way
314 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
New neighborhood centrally located in the heart of Hampton. Home features wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, 1 car garage, decks off living room and master bedroom. Basic cable & trash included in rent.