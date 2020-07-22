Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pimmit Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1844 CHERRI DR
1844 Cherri Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
You'll want to live is this home for years to come!! This expanded one level rambler was renovated in 2009.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7304 REDD RD
7304 Redd Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Romantic and expanded 4 level Colonial with wrap around deck and dreamy yard on a quiet dead end Street. Perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition. Chef's Kit. Private deck . Level landscaped fenced yard. 2 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7525 MAGARITY ROAD
7525 Magarity Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
884 sqft
Location,Location, Location, one level renovated single family with more than 10K sqft of land. Living /dining room Kitchen wood floors, updated windows, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, combo washer &Dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1292 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
46 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
52 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
17 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
44 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
27 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
27 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
28 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 06:30 PM
$
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7990 W RESERVE WAY W
7990 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,799
2804 sqft
An immaculate end unit townhome located in the heart of Tysons Corner is ready for you to move in with fresh paint and new flooring.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location. Specious top floor 1 bedroom apartment in gated community in the heart of Tysons Corner. Wood floors through out,Gas fireplace,Balcony with great view,Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2311 PIMMIT DRIVE
2311 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully RENOVATED 1bed/1bath ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except internet, cable, and phone). Shows very well and nicely maintained. WASHER AND DRYER in unit. Additional storage in the basement. Pool, exercise room, tennis court, party room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6762 BROOK RUN DRIVE
6762 Brook Run Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Very nice 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms bright end townhouse with hardwood flooring on the main level and upstairs. Perfect for entertaining in or out with open floor plan and spacious deck. Great location with Kent Gardens, Longfellow and McLean HS.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7419 SENECA RIDGE DRIVE
7419 Seneca Ridge Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
Location, location, location! 3 blocks to metro! 4 story sophisticated Town home large windows for lots of sun light, updated kitchen, formal dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1120 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom two bath apartment with all the extras - stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and laminate wood flooring. Includes large underground assigned parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1580 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
998 sqft
PRIME LOCATION IN THE HEART OF TYSONS****RENOVATED AND SPARKLING 2BR 2BA UNIT WITH UPGRADES GALORE***NEW FLOORING AND CARPET***MINUTES TO METRO, 496 & 66 ETC....

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2300 PIMMIT DR #504
2300 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1182 sqft
JUST LISTED AT "IDYLWOOD TOWERS". HIGH-RISE LIVING DOES NOT GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7640 PROVINCIAL DRIVE
7640 Provincial Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
997 sqft
Updated living on the first floor. Beautiful gated community just blocks from the Silver Line Metro. Nestled in lush landscaped environment. Close to Tysons, Galleria and centrally located to I495, I66 and the Dulles Access Road.
City Guide for Pimmit Hills, VA

Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Pimmit Hills, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pimmit Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Pimmit Hills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pimmit Hills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

