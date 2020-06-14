28 Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA with gym

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Pantops

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Westfield
21 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
750 Walker Sq, Apt #2B
750 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo at Walker Square- Available Now! - 1BR condo near the UVA Medical Center, Central Grounds & the Downtown Mall with spacious floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside/Eagles Landing/Condominiums
1 Unit Available
157 Yellowstone Drive 207
157 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
Furnished 3 bedrooms/full bath/closet - $1635 - Property Id: 258025 You can find two other friends/persons to occupy the other two master bedrooms and the cost of the rent will be $545 per room. The only utility to be paid is the electricity.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villas At Southern Ridge Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Way Apt #C
1311 Villa Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
1311 Villa Way Apt #C Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom Condo Available at the Villas of Southern Ridge! - Large three bedroom apartment located in the Villas of Southern Ridge community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Elmwood Court #208
1615 Elmwood Ct, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1615 Elmwood Court, unit 208 - A luxury style 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home END UNIT located in The Woodlands of Charlottesville Community. This is a gated, pet friendly community convenient to both interstate 64 and downtown Charlottesville.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1830 Candlewood Court #209
1830 Candlewood Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1089 sqft
1830 Candlewood Court #209 Available 08/07/20 1830 Candlewood Court, Unit 209 - Luxury 2 bedroom townhome located in The Woodlands of Charlottesville available for lease! Cable, high speed wireless internet & trash/recycling services all included!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D
715 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available at Walker Square - Beautiful ground level condo available at Walker Square. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand plan condo features large living and bedroom spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
725 Walker Square #1-A - 1
725 Walker Square, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
Popular Walker Square, where you'll be a short walk or bike ride from dining, shopping, meeting friends on Main Street, the Downtown Mall, UVA Medical Complex, the Corner and UVA Campus. **Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1915 BEECHCREST CT
1915 Beechcrest Ct, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Conveniently located condo featuring 3 bedrooms each with its own private bath. Near the University of Virginia, downtown Charlottesville, two hospitals, schools and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
Wonderfully maintained two bedroom, two bath unit in Turtle Creek for near immediate move in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pantops, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pantops renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

