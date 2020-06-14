Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA with garage

Pantops apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2062 sqft
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1255 Chatham Ridge
1255 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2154 sqft
1255 Chatham Ridge Available 07/15/20 1255 Chatham Ridge - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with 1 car garage in Riverrun. 3 bedrooms are on the top floor and 1 bedroom is on the 1st level where you come in.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher. Gas, water, sewer heating and cooling included. Tenant will need electric power (Dominion) for lightning and appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avon Park
1 Unit Available
1614 HATHAWAY ST
1614 Hathaway Street, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2056 sqft
Luxury townhouse 8 mins from UVA Hospital & Downtown Cville. MOUNTAIN VIEWS, oversized 2-car garage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious master Suite. Community features large grassy common area & playground.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Venable
1 Unit Available
1209 John St
1209 John Street, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2304 sqft
Townhouse as close to the Corner as you can get! Walk to the Corner, UVa Hospital, and Central Grounds. 4 BD/4 BA w hdwd floors & berber carpeting, 9' ceilings, SS appliances, fireplace, patio, and garage! Avail June! townhouse

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenmore
1 Unit Available
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3962 sqft
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pantops, VA

Pantops apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

