21 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with gym
"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army
Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brandermill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.