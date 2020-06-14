Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brandermill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Bandermill
17 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,046
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Results within 1 mile of Brandermill

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.
Results within 5 miles of Brandermill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
122 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1015 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304
704 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1077 sqft
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony.
Results within 10 miles of Brandermill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
15 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Huguenot
14 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Manchester
37 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3903 Breezy Court
3903 Breezy Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
$1295/month. Available NOW. We'd like to invite you tour this newly renovated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse tucked away in N Chesterfield, just minutes from the Chippenham Parkway.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4731 Newbys Bridge Road
4731 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The property has a large fenced in backyard with a good sized deck and driveway. The property is located near interstate 288 and Powhite Parkway for easy access to downtown or Short Pump.
City Guide for Brandermill, VA

"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Brandermill, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brandermill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

