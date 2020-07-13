/
apartments with pool
39 Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Riverbend Condominiums
270 RIVERBEND DR
270 Riverbend Drive, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
Top floor unit at Riverbend. Kit w breakfast bar, dining area, lg living room accesses balcony, spacious master. 9' ceilings. Easy access to d/t, Martha Jeff, UVa. Amenities incl club house, pool, gym, & nearby walking trails. Avail 9/7. Owner/agent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR
338 S Pantops Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2545 Avemore Pond Road
2545 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2788 sqft
2545 Avemore Pond Road - Ready to kick off the season in a new home? Your search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with 2 full and 2 half baths is just the place to call your own! With beautiful dark hardwood flooring throughout the main
Results within 1 mile of Pantops
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 07/20/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehenge
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Clifden Greene
1228 Clifden Grn, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hunter's Hall
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 07/24/20 Light-filled Cascadia Townhome Just Minutes from Darden Towe Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
718 EXTON CT
718 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
End unit with privacy and space in ever popular Riverrun. Adjacent to Pen Park with fitness trails, golf course and 6 lighted tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1398 Allister Grn
1398 Allister Green, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 RiverRun - Property Id: 314605 Great townhome in highly desirable Riverrun. Pen Park and Rivanna River Hiking Trail are within walking distance. Meadowcreek Golf Course is 0.6 miles away and John Warner Parkway is very close by.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
225 Harvest Drive
225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2526 sqft
225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Reynovia
123 Sundrops Ct
123 Sundrops Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
123 Sundrops Ct Available 08/10/20 123 Sundrops Ct - Available Now! - Do not miss out on this beautiful home in Lake Reynovia! Great floor plan with a large living space, three levels, and spacious bedrooms! This location is convenient to everything
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/14 4-6pm. call or text 757-828-5818 Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.
