3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/15/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1964 Asheville Dr
1964 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2466 sqft
1964 Asheville Dr Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions At Pantops End-Unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th This 3 bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1531 MONTESSORI TERR
1531 Montessori Terrace, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1531 MONTESSORI TERR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2166 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2166 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1690 sqft
Beautifully maintained END unit in Pavillions at Pantops cul-de-sac available mid-June! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan with extra spacious bonus room and home office on the first level.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Pantops
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 Chatham Ridge
1276 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1880 sqft
1276 Chatham Ridge Available 07/11/20 1276 Chatham Ridge - Custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in convenient River Run.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 Chatham Ridge
1255 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
1255 Chatham Ridge Available 07/15/20 1255 Chatham Ridge - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with 1 car garage in Riverrun. 3 bedrooms are on the top floor and 1 bedroom is on the 1st level where you come in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2242 HANSENS MOUNTAIN RD
2242 Hansens Mountain Road, Albemarle County, VA
IMPRESSIVE piece of property located only 3.5 miles from downtown! The LOCATION offers proximity to everything the Charlottesville and central Virginia areas have to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
815 ST CLAIR AVE
815 Saint Clair Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
Newly renovated 4BR, 3 bath single-family home, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. 2,200+ sf w/ large porch, outdoor patios, and unfinished basement. 0.8 acre yard.
