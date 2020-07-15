193 Burgess Street

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3 BR 1 Bath Brick House in Orange, VA - Property Id: 128715



950 sq ft brick house in Orange, Virginia. Located near Orange County High School. Livingroom\dining room combination, hardwood floors throughout, walkout basement. Appliances included. Heat pump with central air.



Suitable for 1, 2, or 3 people. This is a small house and has limited parking space.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

NO PETS.

NO SMOKERS.



First and last month's rent ($2400) and security deposit ($1200) due at time of signing lease. Total for move-in is $3600.



One year lease agreement required.



There is NO application fee and NO online application. Requires credit report from www.annualcreditreport.com with credit score and name of the applicant on the report. Credit reports from any other agency are not accepted. Do not submit applications online. Applications available during an in-person viewing of the house.



WILL SHOW PROPERTY JULY 20, 21, 24, 25, 26.

