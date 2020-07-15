All apartments in Orange
Orange, VA
193 Burgess Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

193 Burgess Street

193 Burgess Street · (434) 466-9000
Location

193 Burgess Street, Orange, VA 22960

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 3 BR 1 Bath Brick House in Orange, VA - Property Id: 128715

950 sq ft brick house in Orange, Virginia. Located near Orange County High School. Livingroom\dining room combination, hardwood floors throughout, walkout basement. Appliances included. Heat pump with central air.

Suitable for 1, 2, or 3 people. This is a small house and has limited parking space.

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
NO PETS.
NO SMOKERS.

First and last month's rent ($2400) and security deposit ($1200) due at time of signing lease. Total for move-in is $3600.

One year lease agreement required.

There is NO application fee and NO online application. Requires credit report from www.annualcreditreport.com with credit score and name of the applicant on the report. Credit reports from any other agency are not accepted. Do not submit applications online. Applications available during an in-person viewing of the house.

WILL SHOW PROPERTY JULY 20, 21, 24, 25, 26.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128715
Property Id 128715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5918548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Burgess Street have any available units?
193 Burgess Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 193 Burgess Street have?
Some of 193 Burgess Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Burgess Street currently offering any rent specials?
193 Burgess Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Burgess Street pet-friendly?
No, 193 Burgess Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 193 Burgess Street offer parking?
Yes, 193 Burgess Street offers parking.
Does 193 Burgess Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Burgess Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Burgess Street have a pool?
No, 193 Burgess Street does not have a pool.
Does 193 Burgess Street have accessible units?
No, 193 Burgess Street does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Burgess Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Burgess Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Burgess Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 193 Burgess Street has units with air conditioning.
