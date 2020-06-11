113 W Main Street - 2nd Floor

Amenities

COMMERCIAL BUILDING. Great professional office space for lease on Main Street in downtown Orange, VA right next to County Courthouse, Restaurants and Shopping! Landmark building and the pride of downtown Orange. Entire 2nd floor available for Lease. 3400sqft total leasable space, divisible by 2.

$10/sf NNN lease.

With the location next to the Courthouse, this is the perfect space for an Attorney's office, Bail Bonding, Accountant, or other professional services.

Contact Marie Jessup at MacDoc Property Management for more details - (540)-370-4040