Orange, VA
113 W Main Street - 2nd Floor
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

113 W Main Street - 2nd Floor

113 W Main St · (540) 370-4040
Location

113 W Main St, Orange, VA 22960

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

COMMERCIAL BUILDING. Great professional office space for lease on Main Street in downtown Orange, VA right next to County Courthouse, Restaurants and Shopping! Landmark building and the pride of downtown Orange. Entire 2nd floor available for Lease. 3400sqft total leasable space, divisible by 2.
$10/sf NNN lease.
With the location next to the Courthouse, this is the perfect space for an Attorney's office, Bail Bonding, Accountant, or other professional services.
Contact Marie Jessup at MacDoc Property Management for more details - (540)-370-4040

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

