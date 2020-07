Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking guest parking

Beautiful townhouse within walking distance to the town of Occoquan. Thie property has everything you need! Granite counter tops for the open gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, laundry on the top floor, deck and paved patio. Plenty of parking with 2 visitor parking spaces.