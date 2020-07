Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Very nice waterfront apartment in the heart of Historic Occoquan* Balcony overlooks the scenic Occoquan River* Walk to numerous shops, restaurants, and parks* Off street parking* Nicely updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen* Convenient to VRE, I-95, and Commuter lot, and 15 min drive to metro.