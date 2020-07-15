Apartment List
236 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA

Finding an apartment in Newington Forest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2120 sqft
Price Adjusted. Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.

1 Unit Available
8284 CRESTMONT CIR
8284 Crestmont Circle, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice 2 BR 1.5 Bath Pepperwood in a great location. Walkout basement to a huge fenced yard backing to woods. Recently painted, newer carpet, too. Newer HVAC, some new windows. No smokers or pets - application fee is $55 per adult.

1 Unit Available
7692 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7692 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
Lovely updated split level on cul-de-sac in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
17 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
47 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
37 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
6 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.

1 Unit Available
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5911537)

1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.

1 Unit Available
7891 Carbondale Way
7891 Carbondale Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2660 sqft
Saratoga Homes - END unit 4 finished levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths 9 ft. ceilings on main & upper levels. Gourmet kit w/granite, SS appliances. Hardwoods in foyer, kitchen, main level PR, oak staircases.

1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.

1 Unit Available
8009 FERNCLIFF COURT
8009 Ferncliff Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1788 sqft
Renovated home on a Cul-de-Sac backing to parkland! Main level open floor plan with hardwood floors. Great views to the back from a wall of sliding glass doors Lovely easy care perennial gardens. Slate patio. Family room with brick fireplace.

1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.

1 Unit Available
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.

1 Unit Available
8815 NEWPORT COURT
8815 Newport Court, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2975 sqft
**Lovely Colonial offers: 5BR 3.

1 Unit Available
7221 OLDE LANTERN WAY
7221 Olde Lantern Way, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1610 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, Hardwood floors (Kit-Dining), Large Kitchen / Family Room combination on the main level, 3 Finished levels with Recreation room and wood burning fireplace. Large private deck with view of the woods.

1 Unit Available
8601 Kentford Dr
8601 Kentford Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
8601 Kentford Dr Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3 level brick single family home in Springfield. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this updated 5 bed 3 bath split level home. Home features a spacious flat backyard and patio.
Results within 5 miles of Newington Forest
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
979 sqft
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
15 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
11 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newington Forest, VA

Finding an apartment in Newington Forest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

