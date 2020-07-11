/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:52 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
8782 WALUTES CIRCLE
8782 Walutes Circle, Mount Vernon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2 Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in Woodlawn section of Alexandria. New Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout. Conveniently located off Rt 1 with easy access to Old Town, 95, 495, and DC. Express bus service to metro.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8420 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8420 Richmond Highway, Mount Vernon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8630 WOODWARD AVENUE
8630 Woodward Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2296 sqft
This spacious home is in the beautiful Mount Vernon area only a short distance from the Historic Home of George Washington. The main entrance walks into a spacious foyer with a grand staircase.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1258 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8426 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8426 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
798 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8513 ENGLESIDE STREET
8513 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1660 sqft
New construction! Kitchen been installed now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8511 ENGLESIDE STREET
8511 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1660 sqft
New construction! New Kitchen coming along now! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8509 ENGLESIDE STREET
8509 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1660 sqft
New construction! Kitchen is been set-up next! Single-family house, 2-level house coming soon. Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. 3 miles to Ft.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8625 BEEKMAN PLACE
8625 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4307 FIELDING STREET
4307 Fielding Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This enlarged rambler is situated on nearly 1/3 acre fenced lot with trees. Features include updated eat-in KT, big FR w/fireplace, gas cooking & heat, security system, mudroom, shed, attic storage and more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8702 VILLAGE GREEN COURT
8702 Village Green Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
This beautiful move-in ready 2 level townhouse has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, freshly painted, hardwood floors, and a fenced backyard ready for you to enjoy the summer weather.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,580
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
34 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
