15881 CLIFFBROOK COURT
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:35 PM

15881 CLIFFBROOK COURT

15881 Cliffbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

15881 Cliffbrook Court, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BASEMENT FOR RENT in Montclair ceramic tiles through basement , wet bar, walk out, high ceilings, microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, updated Hot water heater, HVAC 2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

