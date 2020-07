Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Only block from 95. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths, kitchenette in basement with walk out entrance. Lg laundry and workshop in basement. Carport and new deck in rear. New hardwood floors, granite counters, new cabinets and appliances. This home has lots of space for family living.