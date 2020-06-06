117 Williams Road

Amenities

One UNFURNISHED private bedroom and bathroom on the second floor available in a 5 bedroom/5 bathroom town home rented by the room and common areas shared with 4 other ladies.

Common areas are huge with a very large kitchen with 2 refrigerators, oven, microwave and dishwasher provided. Oak cabinets and granite counter tops and an 8-foot breakfast bar! 2 large living rooms (1 upstairs and 1 down), laundry area with washer and dryer provided.

This absolutely beautiful and brand new townhome is luxury living!!!! This home features hardwood and tile floors throughout, inset lighting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and brand new appliances!

The main floor boasts a spacious living room and huge kitchen with 8 foot breakfast bar, oak cabinets, granite countertops and an extra large undermounted kitchen sink. All appliances are provided and include 2 refrigerators, dishwasher, oven/stovetop and microwave hoodvent. There is a laundry area off the kitchen with brand new washer/dryer provided. A pantry provides extra space! There are 2 master bedrooms on the main floor with ensuite baths and closets. Upstairs there are three additional master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms as well as a huge living room and cleaning closet. Lots of space so you can easily share a home with housemates without inconvenience and while still having tons of personal space!

You will have your own numbered and assigned parking space. Private picnic/grill area provided. 11-12 minutes from LU campus.

Utilities are around $55-65/month and include water, trash pickup, electric, lawn care, parking and high speed internet.