All apartments in Madison Heights
Find more places like 117 Williams Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison Heights, VA
/
117 Williams Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

117 Williams Road

117 Williams Rd · (434) 907-4321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

117 Williams Rd, Madison Heights, VA 24572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
One UNFURNISHED private bedroom and bathroom on the second floor available in a 5 bedroom/5 bathroom town home rented by the room and common areas shared with 4 other ladies.
Common areas are huge with a very large kitchen with 2 refrigerators, oven, microwave and dishwasher provided. Oak cabinets and granite counter tops and an 8-foot breakfast bar! 2 large living rooms (1 upstairs and 1 down), laundry area with washer and dryer provided.
This absolutely beautiful and brand new townhome is luxury living!!!! This home features hardwood and tile floors throughout, inset lighting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and brand new appliances!
The main floor boasts a spacious living room and huge kitchen with 8 foot breakfast bar, oak cabinets, granite countertops and an extra large undermounted kitchen sink. All appliances are provided and include 2 refrigerators, dishwasher, oven/stovetop and microwave hoodvent. There is a laundry area off the kitchen with brand new washer/dryer provided. A pantry provides extra space! There are 2 master bedrooms on the main floor with ensuite baths and closets. Upstairs there are three additional master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms as well as a huge living room and cleaning closet. Lots of space so you can easily share a home with housemates without inconvenience and while still having tons of personal space!
You will have your own numbered and assigned parking space. Private picnic/grill area provided. 11-12 minutes from LU campus.
Utilities are around $55-65/month and include water, trash pickup, electric, lawn care, parking and high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Williams Road have any available units?
117 Williams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison Heights, VA.
What amenities does 117 Williams Road have?
Some of 117 Williams Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Williams Road currently offering any rent specials?
117 Williams Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Williams Road pet-friendly?
No, 117 Williams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison Heights.
Does 117 Williams Road offer parking?
Yes, 117 Williams Road does offer parking.
Does 117 Williams Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Williams Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Williams Road have a pool?
No, 117 Williams Road does not have a pool.
Does 117 Williams Road have accessible units?
No, 117 Williams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Williams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Williams Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Williams Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Williams Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 117 Williams Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lynchburg, VAForest, VAFarmville, VA
Lexington, VATimberlake, VA
Fishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
Liberty University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity