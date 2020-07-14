All apartments in Madison County
199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR

199 North White Oak Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

199 North White Oak Lakeview Drive, Madison County, VA 22727

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Idyllic, Lakefront home for rent, located in Madison, VA. 4 Miles off of route 29, 25 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to Culpeper, & only 1 hour from D.C. Property boasts 4 potential bedrooms/living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and 2.5 baths. Large desk overlooking the lake and large fenced in yard. Peace & tranquility located just a short drive from UVA, NGIC, and Martha Jefferson. Washer/Dryer included along with all new appliances. Plentiful off street parking. Year lease required along with first and last month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR have any available units?
199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison County, VA.
Is 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR offers parking.
Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR have a pool?
No, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
