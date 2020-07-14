199 WHITE OAK LAKEVIEW DR

Amenities

Idyllic, Lakefront home for rent, located in Madison, VA. 4 Miles off of route 29, 25 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to Culpeper, & only 1 hour from D.C. Property boasts 4 potential bedrooms/living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and 2.5 baths. Large desk overlooking the lake and large fenced in yard. Peace & tranquility located just a short drive from UVA, NGIC, and Martha Jefferson. Washer/Dryer included along with all new appliances. Plentiful off street parking. Year lease required along with first and last month rent.