15 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lynchburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Beverly Hills
13 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
127 Creekview Court
127 Creekview Court, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1430 sqft
Lovely Home All on one Level - This cute, well-maintained house is located off Forest Road, private setting. All one-level living. Living room with wood flooring. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Dining area.

Miller Park
1 Unit Available
2914 Langhorne Rd.
2914 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$595
2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line.

Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.

Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1668 sqft
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Tate Springs
1 Unit Available
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

1 Unit Available
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.

Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,

Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and
Results within 1 mile of Lynchburg

1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC, right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.

1 Unit Available
157 Old Tavern Circle
157 Old Tavern Circle, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
157 Old Tavern Circle - 157 Old Tavern Circle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Town-Home - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Town-home in great Campbell County Location! Conveniently located just minutes from Liberty University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lynchburg, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lynchburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

