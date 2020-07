Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Single Family Home in Lynchburg!



Please note: this is a listing for just the TOP PORTION of this property, the basement is rented separately.



This great home is located to everything you want in Lynchburg. The bedrooms and living spaces are large, there is also a huge private back lawn. Lots of storage areas and a washer & dryer room included with this unit.



The basement is rented as a separate 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom basement apartment.



The whole house can be rented together for $1645.00 per month.