Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

214 Devonshire Road

214 Devonshire Road · (434) 385-1354
Location

214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Devonshire Road · Avail. now

$775

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard. New carpet throughout! Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included, plus washer and dryer hookups are in the spacious laundry room.
Community pool for summertime use.
Pet friendly! Ask about our pet policy.
There are no utilities included for this property.
Conveniently located off of Old Forest Road, near bus-line, Wal-Mart, Fresh Market, University of Lynchburg, and 10-15 minutes to Liberty and CVCC.
Apply online at www.oldcityinvestments.com/vacancies; there is a $25 application fee.

(RLNE5851333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

