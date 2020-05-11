214 Devonshire Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard. New carpet throughout! Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included, plus washer and dryer hookups are in the spacious laundry room.

Community pool for summertime use.

Pet friendly! Ask about our pet policy.

There are no utilities included for this property.

Conveniently located off of Old Forest Road, near bus-line, Wal-Mart, Fresh Market, University of Lynchburg, and 10-15 minutes to Liberty and CVCC.

Apply online at www.oldcityinvestments.com/vacancies; there is a $25 application fee.



(RLNE5851333)