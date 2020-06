Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Two bedroom in Lynchburg! Located on the bus line! - Spacious upstairs apartment available in Lynchburg on the bus line. Two bedrooms, one bath. Water is included in rent! Washer/dryer hookups in unit. No pets and no smoking. RS Payne, Dunbar, Heritage school district. Applications are done online at www.wattspropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2178262)