Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this remodeled basement apartment off of Timberlake Rd! Close to shopping and schools, situated on a peaceful street, and ideal for anyone searching for a cozy and private space to live. Call (434)941-2790 or visit www.rentdre.com to set up a showing!



(RLNE4903086)